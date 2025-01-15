Akhadas get right of way to sangam

PRAYAGRAJ: The day of the first Shahi Snan of Maha Kumbh, 2025, was, like always, primarily the day of the akhadas.

Shahi Snans are the red-letter days on the Kumbh timetable, and for the devout, who have come from far and wide to take a dip in the Sangam on the occasion of the first Shahi Snan of Makar Sankranti, there is a slight interruption in programme — when the Naga sadhus, their lithe bodies resplendent with ash and health, break into a run for the river.

For most, this is the marquee event of the mela, as sadhus wielding swords, maces, and tridents, blissed out on life, wave to the crowds, creating a few moments of intense connection as they move towards the Sangam. It is believed that the dip taken after the babas have bathed will yield great spiritual benefits.

The gesture of making way for others is part of the Kumbh tradition. “It all began in 1801 when fights broke out between the different sects and denominations, or the akhadas. On being petitioned to broker a peace, the Peshwa intervened and decreed the sequential order of the akhadas at the Shahi Snans,” says Herambh Chaturvedi, a retired professor of Allahabad University.

Ever since, that order — which gives the sects of Naga sanyasis the first right of way to the Sangam — has been enforced by the Akhada Parishad and followed by the different sects of ascetics and renunciants.