Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for 'quenching the thirst of Gujarat'

AHMEDABAD: During the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various projects worth Rs 241 crore at Ambod village in Mansa taluka, Gandhinagar district, on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled the efforts made to address Gujarat’s water scarcity. He highlighted that after Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he worked tirelessly to tackle the state's water crisis.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "As Chief Minister, Narendra Modi brought water to the parched regions of Gujarat by implementing various schemes."

Shah further emphasized the impact of these initiatives, adding, "The schemes launched by Prime Minister Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM helped raise groundwater levels and improve the quality of drinking water in north Gujarat."

"I recall when I first became an MLA in 1997, all the MLAs from north Gujarat would request permission to dig borewells, but those requests were often denied due to the region's designation as a dark zone, where groundwater levels had fallen below 1,200 feet."

Shah went on to highlight Modi's leadership in overcoming significant challenges, including those posed by Congress during the completion of the Narmada dam project.

"Modi struggled and triumphed over the obstacles created by Congress to ensure the success of the Narmada scheme," Shah added.

He further emphasized that after Modi became Prime Minister, the final stages of the project, including the installation of gates at the Narmada dam, were completed, ensuring that "today, the water from the Narmada dam reaches every household."

"Modi's vision for water conservation led him to channel rainwater, which would otherwise flow into the sea, into 9,000 lakes across Gujarat," said Shah.

"He also conceived the 'Sauni Yojana,' a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bringing water to every village in Saurashtra."

Shah then turned to the efforts in north Gujarat, noting the growing concerns over water scarcity. "In response, Modi launched the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana to provide relief to the region," he explained. "By directing excess water from the Narmada River into lakes and building 14 dams along the Sabarmati, Modi succeeded in raising groundwater levels in north Gujarat."

"These water management schemes have had a remarkable impact," Shah continued. "A river and lake filled with water can raise groundwater levels by 40 to 50 feet, and as a result, north Gujarat now enjoys drinking water with significantly lower fluoride content."

On Wednesday, Shah launched several key projects in Gujarat, aimed at enhancing water management and infrastructure. Among the initiatives unveiled was an artificial lake at the Mahakali Mata temple in Ambod, designed to help conserve water in the region. In addition, a check dam and a barrage were also inaugurated, further strengthening the state's water management capabilities.