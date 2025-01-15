INDIA bloc has no future, says Mayawati; claims BSP as only alternative to BJP

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the political rivals for trying to do politics over Dr BR Ambedkar claiming that INDIA bloc had a future neither in state nor in Delhi. She even claimed that the BSP was the only alternative to the BJP.

“Voters will have to be cautious of other parties, who are trying to rake up dalit issues and win in the name of Dr Ambedkar. Voters should see which party has worked to change their lives at the grassroots level, and then they should decide their minds,” she said.

While interacting with media persons on her 69th birthday here on Wednesday, Mayawati said that BSP was the only party which could be considered to be an alternative to the BJP.

“INDI alliance has no future in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh. All these parties have gathered for self-interest and not for the people’s cause,” she alleged.

Notably, the political graph of the BSP has been on a down slide since 2012. The party, which had the government in a state like UP for four times, had failed to open its account in last year’s general election. Moreover, in 2022 UP Assembly polls, the party’s strength had shrunk to just one MLA.

Mayawati took a dig at Gandhi siblings Rahul-Priyanka saying: “The brother and sister are doing drama by wearing blue clothes. The INDI Alliance has no future. It is necessary for the BSP to come to power and if Dalits do not unite, life will remain like in slavery”.

“I want to warn once again that casteist parties like Congress, BJP and SP are adopting all tricks to wean away BSP’s Dalit vote bank. Baba Saheb and his power of reservation can be strengthened only through the BSP”, she said. She attacked the Congress for its alleged efforts to push reservation into litigations with an intent to end it.

“Congress insulted Baba Saheb and the Dalit community, which can never be forgotten. BJP is also not far behind as its senior minister who insulted Baba Saheb, has not apologised so far,” added the BSP chief.

Over the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Mayawati claimed that her party would perform brilliantly in Delhi with a rider that “if the elections are completely fair then believe me, the results will be shocking”.