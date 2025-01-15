Tejashwi rules out Nitish's return to opposition, internal rift emerges in RJD over his possible reunion with JD(U)

Taking a jibe at the internal conflict in the Lalu family over Nitish's return, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said that Tejashwi was facing internal resistance within the family regarding the issue of leadership. He added that Tejashwi would be in a better position to respond to the matter. Kumar, who is also a spokesperson for the JD(U), said that, on the other hand, the NDA is intact, and leaders of the coalition alliance are holding a joint meeting at Bagaha in West Champaran district to chalk out a strategy for the elections. The joint meeting has been convened by BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal. "It's not a meeting of BJP, JD(U), LJP, HAM, or RLM, but a meeting of the NDA," he clarified. However, Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan's absence from his party office during Nitish Kumar's visit to participate in the 'Dahi-Chura' feast has created a flutter in political circles. The Opposition seized the opportunity to attack the ruling alliance, claiming that all is not well within the NDA. Chirag, however, said that he could not reach the party office as he was busy performing puja when the CM arrived. "It should not be blown out of proportion," he asserted.