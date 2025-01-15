Tejashwi rules out Nitish's return to opposition, internal rift emerges in RJD over his possible reunion with JD(U)

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, ruled out the possibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) returning to the Opposition camp and said that the party was preparing for the assembly elections due later this year.
"Ab koi badlav nahi hone ja raha hai. Ab sidhe chunav hoga (Nothing is going to change. There will be elections only)," Tejashwi said in response to a media query about whether the RJD would welcome Nitish back into the Opposition fold.
Tejashwi's comments came after his eldest sister, RJD MP from Patliputra Misa Bharti, contended on Tuesday that the RJD would welcome Nitish if he returned to the Grand Alliance. "The doors of the party are always open for Nitish ji," she said.
Misa's statement coincided with RJD chief Lalu Prasad's remarks that the doors of the RJD were open for Nitish. Lalu's statement carried political significance as he appeared eager to see his younger son and former Deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav, become the next Chief Minister.
On Tuesday, Lalu predicted that Tejashwi would become Chief Minister after the assembly elections, which are due to be held in October-November. He also urged party workers to strengthen the support base at the booth level to ensure the victory of party candidates in the upcoming elections. However, an internal rift within the RJD's first family over Nitish Kumar's possible return has come to light. Both Tejashwi and his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, have vehemently opposed Nitish's entry, while Misa Bharti and Lalu are in favor of the JD(U) leader.
Taking a jibe at the internal conflict in the Lalu family over Nitish's return, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said that Tejashwi was facing internal resistance within the family regarding the issue of leadership. He added that Tejashwi would be in a better position to respond to the matter. Kumar, who is also a spokesperson for the JD(U), said that, on the other hand, the NDA is intact, and leaders of the coalition alliance are holding a joint meeting at Bagaha in West Champaran district to chalk out a strategy for the elections. The joint meeting has been convened by BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal. "It's not a meeting of BJP, JD(U), LJP, HAM, or RLM, but a meeting of the NDA," he clarified. However, Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan's absence from his party office during Nitish Kumar's visit to participate in the 'Dahi-Chura' feast has created a flutter in political circles. The Opposition seized the opportunity to attack the ruling alliance, claiming that all is not well within the NDA. Chirag, however, said that he could not reach the party office as he was busy performing puja when the CM arrived. "It should not be blown out of proportion," he asserted.