Train to Kashmir: CRS gives go-ahead for train operations on Katra-Reasi stretch

SRINAGAR: All is set for the launch of dream direct train connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has given the go-ahead for plying of trains on the newly constructed 17 km Katra-Reasi stretch in Jammu and Kashmir.

Northern Railways General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma told the TNIE that CRS has given go-ahead for plying of trains on the Katra-Reasi stretch.

It marks the completion of the prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway project.

“We will work out on the conditions laid out by the CRS in the report and accordingly a decision will be taken on plying of trains to Srinagar,” Verma said.

He said the decision on plying trains to Srinagar would be taken at national level after taking security and other issues into consideration.