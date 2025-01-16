Jharkhand Minor girl who aspires to become a judge foils marriage to continue her studies
RANCHI: In a courageous act, a minor girl from Chak village in Manatu Block, Palamu, foiled her own marriage by seeking the intervention of the local Superintendent of Police (SP), Reeshma Ramesan.
The girl, who dreams of becoming a judge, called the SP on her official number, requesting help as her parents were preparing to marry her off against her wishes.
The SP immediately took action, forming a special team comprising officers from the Mahila Police Station and Manatu Police Station. The team visited the girl’s home and successfully convinced her parents through extensive counselling to allow her to continue her education.
According to SP Reeshma Ramesan, the girl said, “I wanted to study further and become a judge, but my parents were not allowing it and were making preparations to marry me off.” The girl also mentioned that she had been admitted to class 11 at Chak +2 High School but was being prevented from attending her classes.
“The girl called me on Saturday, saying she wanted to stop the marriage or her life would become hell. She expressed her desire to study further, and our team took immediate action to address the situation,” said the SP.
After several rounds of counselling, the girl’s parents agreed to let her continue her studies. The SP assured, “Now, the police will ensure that she completes her education and achieves her goals.”
The Officer-in-Charge of the Mahila Police Station, Rupa Bakhla, revealed that the team faced significant resistance from the girl’s family but managed to convince them. “Her parents argued that she had no interest in studies, but her class 10 results, where she secured over 70 per cent, proved otherwise,” said Bakhla.
Bakhla further stated, “During our conversation with the girl, it became evident that she is bright and determined to become a judge in the future. After counselling, her parents agreed to allow her to study for as long as she wishes.”
The girl, now happily attending her classes in class 11 Arts, has resumed her journey towards fulfilling her dream. “The girl’s academic potential and aspirations give us hope that she will achieve her goal with the right support,” added the SP.