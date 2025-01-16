Jharkhand Minor girl who aspires to become a judge foils marriage to continue her studies

RANCHI: In a courageous act, a minor girl from Chak village in Manatu Block, Palamu, foiled her own marriage by seeking the intervention of the local Superintendent of Police (SP), Reeshma Ramesan.

The girl, who dreams of becoming a judge, called the SP on her official number, requesting help as her parents were preparing to marry her off against her wishes.

The SP immediately took action, forming a special team comprising officers from the Mahila Police Station and Manatu Police Station. The team visited the girl’s home and successfully convinced her parents through extensive counselling to allow her to continue her education.

According to SP Reeshma Ramesan, the girl said, “I wanted to study further and become a judge, but my parents were not allowing it and were making preparations to marry me off.” The girl also mentioned that she had been admitted to class 11 at Chak +2 High School but was being prevented from attending her classes.