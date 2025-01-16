RTS commissioners' meet: Increasing use of technology in governance to ensure transparency, timeliness

NEW DELHI: The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) recently organised a meeting with Rights to Services (RTS) chief commissioners, commissioners and other officials from states and Union Territories to share best practices and discuss strategies for enhancing service delivery. The focus was on leveraging e-services to strengthen the connection between citizens and the government through technology.

V Srinivas, DARPG Secretary, chaired the meeting, highlighting recent advancements in e-governance initiatives nationwide. He also emphasised as how RTS has become an important part of good governance in the country.

Senior officials from various states and UTs shared their successful practices. As part of sharing the best practices in the concerned fields, Haryana's RTS Commissioner presented the state's auto-appeal system, while Rajasthan’s official highlighted its Raj Sampark -181 call center initiative. Bihar's official, attending the meeting, detailed upon the Prasasnik Sudhar Mission Society's efforts in administrative reforms. Officials from Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and other regions also presented details on their respective best initiatives.

The meeting emphasised the growing adoption of e-services in India. According to DARPG, the number of e-services across the country has significantly increased from 18,500 in 2014 to account for 74 per cent of total government services being delivered digitally.

This expansion underscores the increasing role of technology in improving public service delivery. DARPG had previously curated a plenary session for RTS chief commissioners and commissioners during a national conference in Mumbai, focusing on fostering dialogue and collaboration among states.

The current meeting reinforced the importance of integrating technology in governance to improve accessibility and efficiency. The discussions provided a platform for states and UTs to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and innovate.

The meeting also underscored the government's commitment to promoting e-services as a means to bring citizens and the administration closer, ensuring timely, transparent, and accountable delivery of services