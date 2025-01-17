India aspires to become global hub for aircraft MRO with Singapore collaboration

NEW DELHI: Recognising the immense potential for employment generation and value addition in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector, India is aiming to emerge as a global hub, with plans to collaborate with Singapore in this area.

“Maintenance, repair of aircraft is gaining a lot of importance for us. A tremendous amount of employment can be generated and value addition can be made. India could become a hub of MRO for others as well. Singapore is itself a very strong MRO centre. They too are looking forward to working with us, and we are also looking forward to working with them," stated MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar.

Mazumdar was addressing the media regarding the ongoing visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to India. Following his engagements in Delhi, the President is scheduled to visit Odisha for two days starting Friday, during which at least eight agreements are expected to be signed between the island nation and the coastal state.

The Indian government has taken several initiatives to facilitate the establishment of aircraft MRO services in the country. The Civil Aviation Minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, had informed the Lok Sabha in August that the value of India’s MRO industry is projected to grow from USD 2 billion to USD 4 billion over the next seven years.