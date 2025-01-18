Mumbai’s urban mobility set for a revolution with ‘Mitra’ Unified Ticketing System

NEW DELHI: Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and the financial hub of India, is home to over 80 lakh daily local train commuters and 32 lakh bus passengers, with countless others relying on Metro, taxis, and app-based cab services for their daily commute.

In a transformative step towards seamless urban mobility, the government is set to launch a Unified Ticketing System, 'Mitra,' integrating all modes of transport in the city.

On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw chaired a detailed meeting in Mumbai with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to expedite the launch of this landmark initiative.

Speaking at the meeting, Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of the Open Network for Digital Commerce in Commuter Convenience (ONDCC) platform. Modelled after NPCI, the platform will act as a one-stop urban mobility payment gateway.

“This system will allow commuters to purchase tickets for local trains, BEST buses, Metro rail, and other transport modes through a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple tickets,” Vaishnaw said during the discussion.

The Unified Ticketing System aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing ease of living for citizens. “This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra and various public transport undertakings, aims to revolutionise urban mobility in Mumbai by integrating ticketing and journey planning,” the minister added.

Official sources revealed that both the Railway Minister and the Chief Minister deliberated on the roadmap for this initiative. They focused on fostering collaboration among stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of Indian Railways, Mumbai Metro (MMRDA), BEST buses (Mumbai Municipal Corporation), app-based cab services, and state-run transport buses.