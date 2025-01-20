Jaipur Diary | Rajasthan CM turns globetrotter

Political corridors in Rajasthan are buzzing that CM Bhajanlal has become a globe-trotter. On the latest trip, the Chief minister took a holy dip in Kumbh Mela, which is currently the centre of global attention and prayed for the welfare of the state. Just a day earlier, Bhajan was spotted at a couple of events in Bangalore where he reportedly tried to woo non-resident Rajasthanis to come and invest in Rajasthan. In the last few months, the CM has already travelled to several countries — from Japan and Korea to the UK and Germany in a bid to mobilise investments for the state.

Harassment charges against engineering dept chief

The chief of an engineering department in Rajasthan has sparked row. He has reportedly been misbehaving with women engineers in the department. According to sources in the administrative set-up in Jaipur, several women engineers have lodged a written complaint with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, claiming that the engineering head is sending them objectionable messages and making calls asking for undue favours. The women have also alleged that when they do not respond positively to the overtures, they are harassed even more.