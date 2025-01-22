Gujarat to showcase 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Ane Vikas' tableau on Republic Day

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s tableau at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, themed "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Ane Vikas," will beautifully blend the state's cultural heritage with its modern development, showcasing India’s growth and progress.

The tableau takes viewers on a journey through Gujarat’s past and present, featuring monumental landmarks such as the 12th-century ‘Kirti Toran’ from Vadnagar and the towering ‘Statue of Unity,’ the world’s tallest statue at 182 meters.

These iconic symbols are set against a backdrop highlighting Gujarat’s advancements in sectors like defense, technology, automobiles, and manufacturing - all contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).

At the heart of the tableau is the 12th-century Solanki-era ‘Kirti Toran,’ a UNESCO World Heritage site from Anartpur (modern-day Vadnagar), representing Gujarat’s rich cultural legacy. Surrounding it are intricate Kutchhi clay-glazed artworks and Pithora paintings honoring the tribal god ‘Baba Pithora.’