Gujarat to showcase 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Ane Vikas' tableau on Republic Day

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s tableau at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, themed "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Ane Vikas," will beautifully blend the state's cultural heritage with its modern development, showcasing India’s growth and progress.
The tableau takes viewers on a journey through Gujarat’s past and present, featuring monumental landmarks such as the 12th-century ‘Kirti Toran’ from Vadnagar and the towering ‘Statue of Unity,’ the world’s tallest statue at 182 meters.
These iconic symbols are set against a backdrop highlighting Gujarat’s advancements in sectors like defense, technology, automobiles, and manufacturing - all contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).
At the heart of the tableau is the 12th-century Solanki-era ‘Kirti Toran,’ a UNESCO World Heritage site from Anartpur (modern-day Vadnagar), representing Gujarat’s rich cultural legacy. Surrounding it are intricate Kutchhi clay-glazed artworks and Pithora paintings honoring the tribal god ‘Baba Pithora.’
The tableau also features key modern initiatives, including the C-295 aircraft unit being developed by Tata Advanced Systems in Vadodara for the Indian Air Force. Another highlight is the ‘Atal Bridge,’ an engineering marvel connecting the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, named in honor of the late former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The tableau culminates with the majestic ‘Statue of Unity,’ a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, constructed using iron collected from farmers across India. At the base of this towering structure, the tableau highlights Gujarat’s emerging underwater sports initiatives at Jagatmandir Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach.
The dynamic presentation is further enriched with Gujarat’s traditional Maniyara Raas, set to the rhythm of modern Duha music. The visual design, provided by the Discovery Channel, is a stunning display of the state’s heritage and innovation.
This year, 30 tableaus will feature in the Republic Day parade, including contributions from 14 states and union territories, as well as central government departments.
The President of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, will attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. Gujarat's tableau, produced by the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat, is developed under the guidance of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Smt. Avantika Singh Aulakh and Information Director Shri Kishor Bachani, with the creative design by Shri Siddheshwar Kanuga of Smart Graph Art Advertising Private Limited.