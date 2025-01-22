Ranchi Diary | Four zoo safaris across wildlife sanctuaries

The Jharkhand government has planned to develop four zoo safaris across major wildlife sanctuaries to promote eco-tourism and wildlife experiences. The initiative aims to enhance eco-tourism and provide tourists with a unique opportunity to experience wildlife in their natural habitats. According to officials, Jharkhand Eco-Tourism Authority (JETA) will be revived and given the responsibility to manage all safari operations. The proposed locations for these safaris are Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Latehar, Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh Wildlife Sanctuary and Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary.

Another tiger on the prowl in Palamu reserve

A tiger roaming in Garhwa for 20 days has reportedly changed its location and entered Latehar, a part of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR). Investigations indicate that the tiger is an adult and is hunting for food. In 20 days, it has killed more than half a dozen cattle in Garhwa. Officials believe that this is a seventh tiger in PTR, but it will be cleared only after the examination of the scat and pug marks by the Wildlife Institute. Notably, the movements of five tigers and one tigress have been recorded in PTR. They have been frequently changing their locations and roaming across the area.