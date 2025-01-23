After pro-Khalistani graffiti found at Faridkot stadium, CM Mann to hoist tricolour in Mohali on Republic Day

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the Republic Day function, pro-Khalistani graffiti, slogans and flag were found on the walls of the Nehru Stadium in Faridkot where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was to unfurl the national flag on January 26. Following this, CM Mann will instead hoist the tricolour at a function in Mohali (SAS Nagar).
Sources said that CM Mann was scheduled to preside over the Republic Day celebrations in Faridkot. But on Thursday morning, when the pro-Khalistani graffiti, slogans and flags were found on the walls of the Nehru Stadium in the town, it was decided to change the venue to Mohali.
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who was supposed to preside over the celebrations at Mohali, will now preside over the Republic Day function at Faridkot.
"After this incident, the state government decided on a change in the venue. Initially it was mulling to shift the venue to Patiala but later it was decided that the CM will be hoisting the national flag at Mohali," said an officer on condition of anonymity.
Apart from the Nehru Stadium, graffiti was also found near the railway station. The police immediately swung into action and a coat of paint was applied over the graffiti. "A case has been registered and further investigations are going on," said a police officer.
Sources said Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US based pro-Khalistani outfit led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun that has been banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has taken responsibility for the graffiti at the Faridkot stadium. Recently the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal confirmed a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banning this organisation for a period of five years.
It is learnt that a couple of days back, Additional DGP (Internal Security) Shive Kumar Verma had visited the Nehru Stadium to take stock of security measures in view of the CM’s scheduled visit. Also, heavy police deployment was made in and around the stadium. Despite this, the miscreants managed to paint the walls of the stadium with pro-Khalistan slogans.