One dead, several trapped after blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara

MUMBAI: One person was killed and seven to eight persons were feared trapped after a blast caused the roof to collapse at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, officials said.

According to police and district authorities, the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area around 10.30 am. They added the roof had collapsed and that an excavator has been deployed to remove the debris.

District Collector Sanjay Kolte said 13 to 14 people were working in the unit at the time of the incident.

He said six people were brought out, of whom one person died, and the others were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The official said rescue operations were underway for seven to eight persons trapped in the debris.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that according to preliminary information, 13 to 14 workers were stuck after the roof of a unit collapsed in the blast at the ordnance factory.

He also condoled the death of one person in the explosion.

Fadnavis, in a post on X, said five people were rescued, and the district collector and superintendent of police were at the spot, while a team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) from Nagpur is on the way.

Rescue and medical staff were searching for survivors while firefighters were engaged in containing the situation.

The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away.

A thick smoke was seen rising from the factory in a video captured from a distance. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

