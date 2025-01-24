When Cupid's arrow struck: Couple tie knot after falling in love at Guwahati old age home

GUWAHATI: Thousands of guests turned up to witness an elderly couple celebrate their love by exchanging vows here on Friday.

A group of women helped Jayaprabha Bora (65) get ready for the wedding solemnised at “Matri Niwas” (Mothers’ Home) in Mathgharia locality of Guwahati. She looked gorgeous in her wedding outfit – a mekhela sador. Padmeswar Goala (71) looked equally dashing.

All rituals in an Assamese marriage were followed. The wedding generated a lot of excitement among city denizens and they donated generously in cash or kind.

The couple, who never married before, are inmates of Pramod Talukdar Memorial Old Age Home in the city’s Beltola area. The woman was shifted to Matri Niwas for the wedding. Both facilities are run by an NGO “Monalisha Society”.

Utpal Harshavardhan, secretary of the home, told The New Indian Express that they were eagerly waiting for the occasion.