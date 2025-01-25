Over 80K kg drugs destroyed in Ujjain cement factory

BHOPAL: In what could perhaps be the highest of its kind, around 80,000 kg of narcotic drugs seized in seven districts of Ujjain region in Madhya Pradesh in a year, were incinerated in 16 hours at a cement factory in Neemuch district of the state.

As many as 22 vehicles, including large trucks loaded with narcotics weighing around 80 tons, which were seized within a year from Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Dewas and Shajapur arrived at the cement plant in early on Thursday.

Subsequently, the entire seizure was gradually placed in a furnace, starting at 7 am and burnt for 16 hours till 11 pm, to ensure that the entire load of seizures were destroyed.

“Entire process was performed following clearance from scientists of the pollution control board. The entire 80-ton seizure of drugs were burnt to the hilt in the furnace at up to 1,400 degree Celcius, which ensured not even an iota of smoke billowed out of the factory. The entire process was totally secure,” DIG-Ratlam Range Manoj Kumar Singh told this newspaper on Friday.