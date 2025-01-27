5K artistes, 45 dances enter Guinness

NEW DELHI: Over 5,000 folk and tribal artists performed 45 dance forms from different parts of the country during the 76th Republic Day on Sunday, with the performers covering the entire Kartavya Path, for the first time, to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

The 11-minute cultural performance, titled Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’, was recognised by the Guinness World Records for ‘The Largest Indian Folk Variety Dance’. Guinness officials announced this during a special ceremony held at Pusa, where the artistes rehearsed.

The ministry of culture, which curated the performance along with Sangeet Natak Akademi, called it a “milestone that underscored the global significance of India’s cultural wealth.”

The choreographed artistic presentation was brought alive through the rich and colourful legacy of tribal and folk forms of the country as a tribute to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The choreography celebrated the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Virasat bhi Vikas bhi’, and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. The lyrics were written by Subhash Sehgal and the music was composed by Shankar Mahadevan.