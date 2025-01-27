Budget must increase MGNREGA wages: Congress

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Modi government of perpetuating a policy of indifference to the plight of MGNREGA workers, the Congress on Monday demanded that the Union Budget must increase MGNREGA wages and the Aadhar Based Payment Bridge Systems not be made mandatory.

The opposition party demanded that MGNREGA wages be increased with the goal of hitting Rs 400 per day as a national minimum wage.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said MGNREGA wages cannot be set by the arbitrary whims of the government.

He said a Standing Committee must be established to evaluate the need for changes in the wage rate.

"The Aadhar Based Payment Bridge Systems (ABPS) must not be made mandatory," Ramesh said.

He also put forward the demand that the number of workdays under MGNREGA must be increased from 100 to 150 days.

"One of the earliest indications of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's uncaring attitude and shortsightedness was his mockery of MGNREGA on the floor of Parliament in 2015," Ramesh said.