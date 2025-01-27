Culture, defence might top draws at Republic Day

NEW DELHI: The 76th Republic Day celebrations appeared to take a unique approach, with spiritual and cultural aspects displayed with the same vigour as economic and military might.

The eclectic parade on Kartavya Path came alive shortly after the national flag was unfurled in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. This was followed by a tableaux showcasing 45 dance forms from states.

From the Laxminarayan Temple in Karnataka to the Mahakumbh in UP, each state’s tableau displayed a rich cultural tapestry. West Bengal’s tribute to Durga Puja and Bihar’s ode to Buddha monuments highlighted their spiritual significance.

Andhra Pradesh’s tableau focussed on Etikoppaka wooden toys of Lord Ganesh and others, signifying its rich tradition of crafts and sculpture. The Sangeet Natak Academy curated a 11-minute cultural performance titled “Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam” — a tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda.

India’s defence capabilities were showcased with the debut of a new tactical missile Pralay and the army’s battle surveillance system ‘Sanjay’. In a first, a tri-services tableau depicted the nation’s renewed focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces.