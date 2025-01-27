Darjeeling startup owner among 40 special guests

NEW DELHI: The Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path turned special for a small rural town startup from Darjeeling that brought innovation to its tea legacy.

The company that merchandises non-alcoholic beverages; unpasteurised ‘kombucha’ and sparkling tea, is among 40 such establishments that were invited as special guest for Republic Day parade by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The startup, Syangbo’s Living Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd, was founded by Ashish Syangbo Tamang, Sabnam Tamang, and Pritam Subba, IIM-Calcutta alumnus. It is transforming the traditional beverage landscape with its organic tea-based creations. The founders, who hail from tribal communities of the Himalayan region, share a deep connection to Darjeeling’s tea heritage.

“It gives us immense pride to be part of the celebration. We got an opportunity to interact with union minister of commerce Piyush Goyal. Only four startups were invited from the northeastern states. The DPIIT has been supporting the startup ecosystem,” said Ashish.

He initiated the operations in 2022 and later got it registered as a company. The mission is to honor the legacy while crafting healthy, authentic, and flavorful alternatives to conventional beverages, said Ashish.