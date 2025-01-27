Gujarat local elections heat up as parties prepare for battle

AHMEDABAD: In a significant development in Gujarat's political landscape, preparations are intensifying for the upcoming elections across 66 nagarpalikas, one municipal corporation, and three taluka panchayats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken proactive steps by scheduling a crucial state parliamentary board meeting on January 29 and 30 at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's residence, aimed at finalizing their candidate list.

The party has already mobilized its district leadership for the candidate selection process, with designated observers for each nagarpalika providing valuable input to the board.

Meanwhile, the Congress party faces internal challenges as it continues to postpone its much-needed organizational restructuring, which has been pending since Shaktisinh Gohil assumed leadership. During a recent visit, Congress national General Secretary Mukul Vasnik directed party leaders to prioritize the civic polls over organizational reforms. The party has confirmed its intention to contest elections under its own symbol, with Gohil clarifying that no alliance discussions are currently underway, though Vasnik suggested that state leadership would have significant influence in any potential alliance decisions.