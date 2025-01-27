Gujarat local elections heat up as parties prepare for battle

AHMEDABAD: In a significant development in Gujarat's political landscape, preparations are intensifying for the upcoming elections across 66 nagarpalikas, one municipal corporation, and three taluka panchayats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken proactive steps by scheduling a crucial state parliamentary board meeting on January 29 and 30 at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's residence, aimed at finalizing their candidate list.
The party has already mobilized its district leadership for the candidate selection process, with designated observers for each nagarpalika providing valuable input to the board.
Meanwhile, the Congress party faces internal challenges as it continues to postpone its much-needed organizational restructuring, which has been pending since Shaktisinh Gohil assumed leadership. During a recent visit, Congress national General Secretary Mukul Vasnik directed party leaders to prioritize the civic polls over organizational reforms. The party has confirmed its intention to contest elections under its own symbol, with Gohil clarifying that no alliance discussions are currently underway, though Vasnik suggested that state leadership would have significant influence in any potential alliance decisions.
The electoral landscape appears particularly challenging for opposition parties, as the BJP maintains a strong grassroots network and committed voter base. The ruling party's established presence and governmental power give it a distinct advantage over both Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which lack comparable organizational strength and ground-level support. However, the BJP faces its own internal challenges, with growing dissent among party workers and leaders manifesting in recent elections through successful rebellions against official party candidates.
The elections, scheduled for February 16th with results to be announced on February 18th, include the significant contest for the Junagadh Municipal Corporation. Political analysts note that even if Congress and AAP were to form an alliance, its impact might be limited due to the BJP's established dominance and institutional advantages. However, the BJP's internal conflicts and the inability of current state leadership to effectively manage party rebels could potentially impact their electoral performance. This electoral cycle represents a crucial test for all parties involved, with the BJP working to maintain its dominance despite internal challenges, while opposition parties struggle to establish a meaningful presence in Gujarat's local governance structure. The outcomes of these elections could provide important indicators about the changing dynamics of local politics in Gujarat and the effectiveness of various political strategies employed by major parties