Punjab Police arrest six members of Kaushal Chaudhary gang; target killing averted

CHANDIGARH: The Counter Intelligence Unit of Punjab Police in Amritsar arrested six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang. The gang which is active in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, includes two key shooters Puneet Lakhanpal and Narinder Kumar alias Lalli, who were involved in the murders of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian and Sukhmeet Singh alias Deputy.

A possible target killing was averted after the incident and six foreign-made pistols and 40 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the other four arrested members have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happal of Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur, Gurbhinder Singh of Chattiwind Lehal in Amritsar, Sandeep Singh of Rajdhan village in Amritsar and Maninderjit Singh alias Shinda of Badowal Jhande in Ludhiana.

The police teams have also recovered six .30 bore foreign-made pistols along with 40 rounds from their possession.

Yadav said that the same gang was also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding an extortion of Rs 5 crores in September last year.