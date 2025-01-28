Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 30-day parole

In previous paroles, he had always stayed at the Barnawa Ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and was never permitted to visit the Sirsa Dera.

The Dera head is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two of his disciples. He was also convicted for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a significant number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a large following in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Hisar.