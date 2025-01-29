ISRO hits ton in style with successful navigation satellite mission

SRIHARIKOTTA: In its historic 100th mission on Wednesday, ISRO successfully launched an advanced navigation satellite that would aid in terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation and precision agriculture, among others.

The early morning launch was the first under ISRO Chairman V Narayanan's leadership--he assumed office on January 16-- and also the space agency's maiden venture in 2025.

ISRO had earlier successfully demonstrated a space docking experiment that was launched on December 30, 2024, making it the space agency's 99th mission.

Narayanan said he was extremely happy to announce that ISRO's first venture in 2025 was a success.

The satellite was "precisely injected into the required (GTO) orbit. This mission is the 100th launch which is a very significant milestone," he said in his address post the successful launch.