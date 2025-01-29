Party hopping begins, two from JD(U) join Congress in Bihar

PATNA: Party-hopping has picked up in Bihar as the assembly election draws near, charging the state’s political atmosphere.

Leaders have begun switching sides in the hope of contesting the election representing parties of their choice. The parties embrace them with open arms to encash their caste identities and winnability factors.

On Tuesday, two senior leaders of the ruling Janata Dal (United) --Ali Anwar, former Rajya Sabha member and Bhagirath Manjhi, son of Bihar’s ‘Mountain Man’ Dasarath Manjhi joined the Congress.

In addition, Manoj Prajapati, state president of Akhil Bharatiya Prajapati Kumbhkar Sangh, along with other leaders, joined the grand old party. Ali Anwar is an influential Pasmanda community leader. Pasmandas form the lion’s share among the backward Muslim votes. He is a two-term Rajya Sabha member and All-India Pasmanda Muslim Samaj president.