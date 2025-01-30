AAP slams 'raid' at Punjab CM residence; EC official claims rooms locked

NEW DELHI: A high drama unfolded outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi on Thursday as EC officials tried to conduct a search of the premises following allegation that money was being distributed from the property ahead of the February 5 assembly polls.

Mann, who has been campaigning for AAP in Delhi, hit back at the Election Commission (EC) and the Delhi Police, accusing them of trying to "defame Punjabis" at the behest of the BJP.

AAP leaders, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, doubled down to defend Mann and accused the poll authority of turning a blind eye to the BJP "openly" distributing money.

After more than two hours, the EC team, accompanied by Delhi Police personnel, returned empty-handed.