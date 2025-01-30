Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 opens with global speakers, cultural performances

JAIPUR: The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2025, billed as the biggest literary extravaganza in the world, kicked off in the Pink City today. More than 300 speakers from all across the globe will discuss the issues of the country and the world in this Maha Kumbh which will be a grand confluence of literature, art and music for the next five days.

The five-day annual literary jamboree began with the festival Directors Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple and Sanjoy K. Roy jointly giving the welcome address. The colourful inaugural ceremony saw the authors and guests being welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style, full of bands, music and the kachhi Ghodi dance.

A rich array of themes ranging from strident geopolitics, including in the US, and upheavals of war and conflict will jostle with sessions on food, poetry, sports and cinema.

A special highlight of the opening day is Nobel laureate scientist Venki Ramakrishnan who will deliver a lecture on 'Bridging the Gap between Arts and Science', which will be held at the Front Lawns of JLF.

This time many famous writers, poets, filmmakers and artists are participating in the festival, including Javed Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali, Sudha Murthy and Prajakta Koli. Apart from this, many giants of Indian and global literature will also be a part of this grand event. This prestigious festival will continue till February 3 and over the five thrilling days over 300 speakers, literary discussions, cultural performances and musical evenings will enthrall the audience.