Trump an American nationalist, he will change a lot of things: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the strong bilateral ties between India and the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday referred to US President Donald Trump as an "American nationalist."

The minister was addressing students at Delhi University's Hansraj College.

In response to a question about whether Donald Trump is India's friend or enemy, Jaishankar told the students: “I recently attended his (Trump's) oath-taking ceremony and we received good treatment. I believe he is an American nationalist.”

The minister, who has been dealing with the United States over four decades in different capacities, acknowledged that Trump's policies could lead to significant changes in global affairs but emphasised that India's foreign policy would remain focused on its national interests.

“Yes, President Donald Trump will change a lot of things, maybe some things will be out of syllabus, but we have to conduct foreign policies out of syllabus in the interest of the country," he said.