Trump an American nationalist, he will change a lot of things: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the strong bilateral ties between India and the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday referred to US President Donald Trump as an "American nationalist."
The minister was addressing students at Delhi University's Hansraj College.
In response to a question about whether Donald Trump is India's friend or enemy, Jaishankar told the students: “I recently attended his (Trump's) oath-taking ceremony and we received good treatment. I believe he is an American nationalist.”
The minister, who has been dealing with the United States over four decades in different capacities, acknowledged that Trump's policies could lead to significant changes in global affairs but emphasised that India's foreign policy would remain focused on its national interests.
“Yes, President Donald Trump will change a lot of things, maybe some things will be out of syllabus, but we have to conduct foreign policies out of syllabus in the interest of the country," he said.
“There may be some issues where we differ, but there will be many areas where things will be in our shed," he added.
Jaishankar emphasised the strong personal bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. “Our relationship with the US is strong, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a good personal relationship with Trump.”
During the session, he also highlighted India's “growing global influence” and the evolving perceptions of the country on the world stage.”Even non-Indians now say they are Indians, they think it will help them get a seat on a plane somewhere," he said.
Reflecting on his career, Jaishankar shared insights into his transition from academia and diplomacy to politics.
“I never thought I would become a bureaucrat. My entry into politics happened by accident, or call it fortune, or call it Modi. He (PM Modi) pursued me in a manner that nobody could say no,” Jaishankar said.
He pointed out that Indians living abroad continue to rely on their homeland for support, saying, "Jo bhi desh ke baahar jate hain, woh hamaare paas hee aate hain. Baahar hum hee rakhwale hain" (Those who leave the country turn only to us. We are their caretakers outside).