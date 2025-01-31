Gir Somnath demolitions: SC rejects plea for conducting 'Urs' festival from February 1-3

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an application seeking permission to conduct 'Urs' festival from February 1 to February 3 at a now demolished dargah in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat authorities, that entire unauthorised constructions, including temples on the land belonging to the government was demolished.

Mehta said that no activities, including Hindu religious rituals, were being permitted on the said land which was earlier under encroachment.

The counsel appearing for the applicant said there was a dargah, which was demolished by the authorities.