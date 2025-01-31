Jayshri Gayatri Food Products director attempts suicide after ED raids, names LJP leaders in note

BHOPAL: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at premises linked to Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd, Payal Modi, wife of the company’s head Kishan Modi, attempted suicide by consuming poison at her residence in Bhopal on Thursday evening.

In a purported suicide note, which has gone viral on social media, she blamed individuals associated with Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), including his relatives Chandra Prakash Pandey and Ved Prakash Pandey, for her extreme step. The note also mentions life threats received by her husband from a US-based number.

Payal Modi, who is also a director of the company, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal and is reportedly out of danger. She alleged that the minister’s relatives were using his influence to harass her family. Meanwhile, her husband, Kishan Modi, has also been hospitalised since the ED searches were carried out on Wednesday.