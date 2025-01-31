PM Modi targets opposition, says 'first time no foreign attempt made since 2014 to stoke trouble' before Parliament session

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition on the opening day of the budget session of Parliament, saying this was the first time since 2014 that there was no “videshi chingari” (foreign interference) ahead of a Parliament session.

“Since 2014, this is the first Parliament session without any 'videshi chingari' (foreign interference) in our affairs, with no foreign forces trying to ignite unrest. I had noticed this before every budget session—there were always attempts to create mischief. Unfortunately, many within our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks,” he remarked in his customary address before the session.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that India is advancing in what he described as "mission mode."

“We are moving forward in mission mode… Innovation, inclusion, and investment have consistently been the foundation of our economic roadmap,” Modi said.