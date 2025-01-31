PM Modi targets opposition, says 'first time no foreign attempt made since 2014 to stoke trouble' before Parliament session

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition on the opening day of the budget session of Parliament, saying this was the first time since 2014 that there was no “videshi chingari” (foreign interference) ahead of a Parliament session.
“Since 2014, this is the first Parliament session without any 'videshi chingari' (foreign interference) in our affairs, with no foreign forces trying to ignite unrest. I had noticed this before every budget session—there were always attempts to create mischief. Unfortunately, many within our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks,” he remarked in his customary address before the session.
The Prime Minister also emphasised that India is advancing in what he described as "mission mode."
“We are moving forward in mission mode… Innovation, inclusion, and investment have consistently been the foundation of our economic roadmap,” Modi said.
Speaking to reporters, he expressed confidence that this Budget session will infuse new confidence and energy in attaining the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
The prime minister said important decisions will be taken during the session to empower women to ensure they get equal rights and any sectarian or faith-based discrimination is removed.
He also expressed confidence that every MP, especially the young ones, will contribute to the agenda of 'Viksit Bharat' during the session.
The budget session of Parliament began on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. This will be followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
The government has listed 16 Bills for consideration, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, along with the financial agenda for the Budget session.
Other significant bills slated for discussion include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.
(with inputs from PTI)