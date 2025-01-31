Nine killed, 11 injured in pickup van-truck collision in Punjab's Ferozepur

CHANDIGARH: Atleast nine people died and 11 others were injured in a road accident between a pick-up van and a truck near Golu ka Mour village in the Ferozepur district of Punjab on Friday morning.

Sources said that a Mahindra pickup van which was carrying 20 people who were working as waiters was returning after working at a marriage palace in Jalalabad. The pick-up van collided with a canter truck in which nine people till now lost their lives on the spot and the others were severely injured. The condition of most of the injured is critical. 10 of them have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College at Faridkot.

The district administration had sent five ambulances on the sport to evacuate the injured to the hospitals. The local tehsildar reached the spot as per the directions of the Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner.

A police official said that as soon as the police came to know about the accident the teams from Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured were sent to the nearest hospitals in Guruharsahai, Jalalabad

The bodies that were sent for postmortem have been kept at Guruharsahai Hospital. Police have started to investigate the cause of the accident.