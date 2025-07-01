Above-normal rainfall expected in July: IMD

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wetter and cooler July than usual. Major parts of the country may experience above-normal rainfall and below-normal temperatures.

However, most regions in Northeast and East India, along with several areas in extreme South Peninsular India and some parts of Northwest India, are likely to receive below-normal rainfall.

The IMD states that the overall monthly average rainfall for July 2025 is expected to be above normal, exceeding 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA). The typical rainfall for July is around 280 mm. Above-normal rainfall can significantly benefit agriculture and water resources. However, IMD warned of the natural hazards it can cause.

“There are potential risks such as flooding, landslides, surface transport disruptions, public health challenges, and ecosystem damage,” said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General Meteorology. He advised utilising IMD’s early warnings for surveillance.

Regarding temperature, the IMD forecasts that monthly average minimum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country, while rainfall is predicted to be above normal. However, in some regions, such as Northeast India and Southern Peninsular India, , rainfall predicted to be below normal may actually be above normal.

India received 9% above the normal average monsoon rainfall in June 2025. However, East (-16.9%) and South India (-2.7%) received deficient rainfall, while Northwest (42.2%) and Central India (24.8%) received surplus rain in June.

The rainfall pattern of June was uneven. Although the monsoon arrived on May 24, rather than the expected June 1, it spread across half the country by June 4. After that, two weeks of dry spells set in. The surplus rain mostly happened in the past two weeks. In the past two weeks, June has experienced 13 days of low-pressure areas.