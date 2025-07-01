Rajnath Singh, Hegseth discuss ways to augment defence ties with focus on expanding industry collaboration

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation, meanwhile Foreign Minister Jaishankar met the US Secretary of State in US.

The Ministry of Defence said that the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including long-term cooperation in the defence sector, training and military exchanges to expanding the industry collaboration.

"They agreed to further build upon the momentum of this critical & mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars such as interoperability, integration of defence industrial supply chains, logistics sharing, increased joint military exercises and cooperation with other like-minded partners," MoD said.