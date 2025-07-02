Doctor's mission to improve prescription clarity gains momentum across Karnataka

GADAG: A doctor from Karnataka has been revolutionising the way prescriptions are written by promoting clear and legible handwriting among medical professionals for over two decades. Dr Shantagiri Mallappa, 48, has been consistently writing prescriptions in capital letters in English and training hundreds of doctors to adopt the same practice to prevent misreading and medication errors.
In 2003, Dr Shantagiri founded the Karnataka State Doctors’ Handwriting Improvement Association, aiming to improve the legibility of prescriptions. Since then, he has collaborated with handwriting experts and like-minded doctors to organise hundreds of handwriting improvement camps across Karnataka. Thousands of doctors have benefitted from his initiative, and the association now marks its 22nd year.
Based originally in Hulkoti, Gadag district, Dr Shantagiri has been based in Bengaluru for the past two decades. The idea struck him after observing illegible prescriptions in Bengaluru hospitals. To combat confusion—particularly between similarly spelled drugs like Arkamine and Artamine—he began writing all prescriptions in capital letters, a practice he follows to this day.
Doctors such as diabetes specialist Dr K. N. Prasannakumar, dentist Dr P. Lokesh, and physician Dr Mamata are among the many who have adopted this approach following his campaigns.
With the goal of reaching doctors beyond Karnataka, Dr Shantagiri plans to launch an online awareness programme on 1 July, National Doctors’ Day. His aim is to encourage more doctors across India to join the handwriting movement and become members of his association.
Dr Shantagiri runs his own hospital, Shantagiri Healthcare, in Banaswadi, Bengaluru. He studied at D. G. Melmalagi Ayurvedic College in Gadag and has previously worked at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Lokhande Hospital, and others. He has also organised over 200 health check-up camps across Karnataka.
A prolific writer, Dr Shantagiri has authored Arogya Rashmi, a collection of more than 120 health-related articles. He has received the Dr Abdul Kalam Excellence Award in Delhi and the International Glory of India Award in Singapore.
His wife, Drakshayani Shantagiri, and sons Prabhu and Abhishek have been his pillars of support. “I am thankful to all the doctors who agreed to write prescriptions neatly. My aim now is to expand this mission online and reach more doctors to help patients,” said Dr Shantagiri, acknowledging the support of Minister H. K. Patil throughout his journey.
Hanumansingh Jamadar, a close friend, shared, “Patients were happy to read prescriptions clearly. Many felt confident, saying all doctors should follow this method.”
Dr Shantagiri’s campaign continues to gain ground, driven by a vision of making healthcare more transparent and safer through simple, legible writing.