Himachal Minister denies assault allegations, demands probe into NHAI’s negligence after building collapse

CHANDIGARH: A day after a case was registered against Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh for allegedly assaulting and threatening two officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the minister has denied the allegations and demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in road construction in the state.
Singh, addressing the media on Tuesday, claimed that the First Information Report (FIR) against him was a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the Bhattakuffar building collapse in Shimla, which he alleged occurred due to the NHAI’s negligence and excessive hill-cutting during ongoing construction.
He strongly denied all allegations, stating, “A case does not make one guilty.” The minister alleged widespread malpractice and corruption among NHAI officials, accusing them of colluding with private contractors and using substandard materials. He claimed that over 700 complaints have been submitted to Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Deputy Commissioners in Shimla alone, but no concrete action has been taken.
“The NHAI is digging beyond the acquired land,” Singh said. “In Bhattakuffar, a building collapsed on June 30, and eight other buildings have been damaged and had to be vacated. The quality of construction is highly questionable.”
Referring to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s comments condemning the alleged assault, Singh stated that Gadkari was not fully informed about the ground situation. He added that he plans to meet Gadkari soon to highlight the alleged corrupt practices of NHAI officials and urge the Central Government to frame a compensation policy for those affected by substandard and negligent construction.
He also expressed concern about dangerous slope cutting practices in areas like Shimla-Parwanoo, Mandi, Kangra, and Jogindernagar, claiming that slopes are being cut at near-vertical 90-degree angles, while retaining walls are only 8 to 10 feet high leading to frequent landslides and structural damage.
The case against Singh was filed at Dhalli Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 132 (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 126(5) (wrongful restraint or confinement by a public servant), 352 (assault otherwise than on grave provocation), and 3(2) (liability of abettors in acts committed with common intention).
The complaint was lodged by Achal Jindal Singh, who alleged that the minister assaulted him and his colleague, site engineer Yogesh Verma, inside a room in Bhattakuffar, Chamyana. According to Jindal, they had been summoned under the pretext of a meeting but were instead physically attacked.
The alleged assault incident occurred shortly after a multi-storey building collapsed in Chamyana, reportedly due to ongoing four-lane highway construction by NHAI.
Meanwhile, two more FIRs have been registered against NHAI and private contractor Gawar Construction Company by residents of Chamyana, alleging unscientific and negligent construction. Locals claim that their houses are now at risk due to the ongoing roadwork.
Earlier, another case was filed against the same company and the NHAI following a complaint by Ranjana Verma, whose multi-storey house collapsed on Monday, citing similar allegations of negligence.
As investigations continue on both sides, tensions remain high in the region, with residents and political figures alike calling for accountability and transparency in infrastructure development projects.