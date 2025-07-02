Himachal Minister denies assault allegations, demands probe into NHAI’s negligence after building collapse

CHANDIGARH: A day after a case was registered against Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh for allegedly assaulting and threatening two officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the minister has denied the allegations and demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in road construction in the state.

Singh, addressing the media on Tuesday, claimed that the First Information Report (FIR) against him was a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the Bhattakuffar building collapse in Shimla, which he alleged occurred due to the NHAI’s negligence and excessive hill-cutting during ongoing construction.

He strongly denied all allegations, stating, “A case does not make one guilty.” The minister alleged widespread malpractice and corruption among NHAI officials, accusing them of colluding with private contractors and using substandard materials. He claimed that over 700 complaints have been submitted to Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Deputy Commissioners in Shimla alone, but no concrete action has been taken.