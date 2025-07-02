Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held from 21st July to 21st August

NEW DELHI: The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from 21st July to 21st August, 2025, with a two-day intermission on 13th and 14th of August.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, confirmed the revised schedule on Wednesday evening via a post, stating that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has approved the government's proposal to extend the session.

Initially, the session was tentatively scheduled to conclude on 12 August.

Rijiju stated, “The Hon’ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025.”

He further added, “In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August.”

Although Independence Day falls on 15 August, the two-day break has been approved to allow for necessary preparations.

This Monsoon Session will be the first since Operation Sindoor and is anticipated to be a turbulent one, with Opposition parties reportedly planning to raise several issues, including a demand for a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack.

The government, led by the BJP and supported by several parties within the broader National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has also begun strategising to counter the Opposition’s narratives in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Sources suggest that the BJP may convene a meeting of NDA allies ahead of the session to align their strategy.

As per parliamentary tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the media from the Parliament premises on the opening day of the session, 21 July.

Several Bills are also expected to be introduced during the session, including the one related to insurance.