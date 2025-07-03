India, Ghana elevate ties to comprehensive partnership after first prime ministerial visit in 30 years

NEW DELHI: In an address to Ghana’s parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday affirmed India’s solidarity with Africa and called for urgent reforms in global governance to reflect the aspirations of the Global South.
He highlighted India’s commitment to a more inclusive world order, stressing Africa’s growing role in shaping the global agenda.
“We put emphasis on Africa’s rightful place at the global high table,” Modi said. “We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our Presidency.”
Framing the rapidly evolving global landscape as a defining moment, Modi noted that the world order shaped after the Second World War is being transformed by technological advances, shifting demographics, and the rising voice of the Global South. He said the institutions built in the last century are struggling to meet today’s challenges, from climate change and pandemics to terrorism and cyber threats, and called for credible, effective reforms in global governance.
“Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South. We need more than slogans. We need action,” he said, citing India’s G20 presidency theme: One Earth, One Family, One Future.
Modi’s speech in Accra marked a historic moment — the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades, and the first-ever address by an Indian leader to a special session of Ghana’s Parliament. In a gesture of solidarity, some Ghanaian MPs attended the session dressed in Indian traditional attire.
“In these times of global uncertainty, India’s democratic stability shines as a ray of hope,” PM Modi told Ghanaian lawmakers. “India’s rapid progress is a catalyst for global growth. As the world’s largest democracy, India is a pillar of strength for the world. A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world.”
Recalling the shared legacy of colonial struggle between India and Ghana, Prime Minister Modi said that while both nations bear the scars of that past, “our spirits have always remained free and fearless.” Quoting Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he said: “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” Modi emphasised that unity, peace, and justice are the bedrock of strong, lasting partnerships.
The Prime Minister arrived to a rousing welcome in Accra. Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama received Modi at the airport. After the bilateral meeting with Ghana’s President at Jubilee House, Modi stressed that both nations consider terrorism the enemy of humanity.
“We were unanimous that terrorism is the enemy of humanity. We thank Ghana for its cooperation in our fight against terrorism and have decided to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism,” Modi said after the meeting.
He also highlighted shared views on United Nations reform and the need for diplomacy in addressing global conflicts. “We believe this is not the time for war. Problems must be solved through dialogue and diplomacy.”
India and Ghana signed four agreements following the talks, deepening cooperation across cultural, technological, and strategic areas. The pacts include a Cultural Exchange Programme to promote understanding through arts and heritage; an agreement to enhance cooperation in certification and quality control; a partnership in traditional medicine research and training; and a Joint Commission framework to institutionalise high-level dialogue and review bilateral cooperation regularly.
Modi highlighted that India-Ghana trade has crossed USD 3 billion, with Indian companies investing over USD 2 billion in nearly 900 projects in the African country. “We have decided to double our trade within the next five years,” he said.
On digital innovation, he added, “In FinTech, Bharat UPI will share the digital payment experience with Ghana.” He also underlined the shared approach to defence and regional security, stating, “In the field of defence and security, we will move forward with the mantra of Security through Solidarity.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Ghana’s highest civilian award — the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana. Accepting the award, PM Modi dedicated it to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, particularly its youth, rich cultural traditions, and diversity. He also highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Ghana, built on a shared foundation of democratic values and mutual respect.