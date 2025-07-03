India, Ghana elevate ties to comprehensive partnership after first prime ministerial visit in 30 years

NEW DELHI: In an address to Ghana’s parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday affirmed India’s solidarity with Africa and called for urgent reforms in global governance to reflect the aspirations of the Global South.

He highlighted India’s commitment to a more inclusive world order, stressing Africa’s growing role in shaping the global agenda.

“We put emphasis on Africa’s rightful place at the global high table,” Modi said. “We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our Presidency.”

Framing the rapidly evolving global landscape as a defining moment, Modi noted that the world order shaped after the Second World War is being transformed by technological advances, shifting demographics, and the rising voice of the Global South. He said the institutions built in the last century are struggling to meet today’s challenges, from climate change and pandemics to terrorism and cyber threats, and called for credible, effective reforms in global governance.

“Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South. We need more than slogans. We need action,” he said, citing India’s G20 presidency theme: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Modi’s speech in Accra marked a historic moment — the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades, and the first-ever address by an Indian leader to a special session of Ghana’s Parliament. In a gesture of solidarity, some Ghanaian MPs attended the session dressed in Indian traditional attire.