Over two million annual burn injuries in India, 25,000 deaths: Study

The study was conducted by The George Institute for Global Health, India. Medical advancements have led to increased survival rates, but there is a need to focus on improving the long-term physical, psychological, and social impacts of burn injuries.

The researchers, which included Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh; Department of Plastic Surgery, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and School of Population Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of New South Wales, Sydney, NSW, Australia, said patients also reported being blamed and criticized by healthcare providers, especially in the case of acid attack survivors.

“Such attitudes led to feelings of shame among the patients, complicating their psychological well-being,” the study conducted in Uttar Pradesh burn facilities said.

In fact, the study said even healthcare providers confessed to experiencing discomfort when treating burns, particularly if the patient had severe disfiguring burns or was new to the burn ward.

“Patients mentioned distressing experiences of physical abuse while getting treatment in the hospital, where they felt mistreated or subjected to rough handling by HCPs. This physical abuse not only exacerbated their physical pain but also deepened their feelings of vulnerability,” the study said.

Survivors also mentioned experiencing medical gaslighting, where their symptoms or concerns were dismissed or trivialised by HCPs, leading to feelings of distrust in the healthcare system.