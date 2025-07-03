Pakistan hockey team won't be stopped from competing in India: Ministry source

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's hockey teams will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup and the subsequent junior World Cup in India as any move to block the arch-foes from multi-lateral competitions in the country would be a violation of the Olympic Charter, a sports ministry source said on Thursday.

While the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7, the junior World Cup will be organised in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. If we try to stop Pakistan it would be seen as a violation of the Olympic Charter. Likewise, we will also show up for any multi-national event that features Pakistan. But bilateral is different and there will be no relaxation on that front," the source said.

The ministry's decision also clears the decks for Pakistani participation in the junior World Cup of shooting, scheduled here in September, and the World Para-Athletics Championships, also in the national capital in September-October.

The Charter is akin to the constitution of the Olympic movement and stresses on sport as a tool for promoting international peace and cooperation.

As a result, any attempt to block a rival country from a multi-national event adversely impacts the host country's prospects of getting future hosting rights.