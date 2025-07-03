PM Modi conferred Ghana's national honour

ACCRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour, for his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership".

Modi received the award from the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

"Honoured to be conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'," the prime minister said in an X post.

In his acceptance speech, Modi said the award was a matter of great pride and honour for him.

"I humbly accept the award on behalf of the 140 crore Indians," he said, dedicating it to the aspirations and bright future of the youth of the two countries, their rich cultural traditions and diversity, and the historical ties between Ghana and India.

"This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards stronger India-Ghana friendship.

India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner," he said in an X post.

The award was conferred on the prime minister in recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Thanking the people and government of Ghana for the special gesture, the prime minister noted that the "shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership".