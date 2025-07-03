Ranchi Diary | Prayers for JMM founding patron’s speedy recovery

Religious invocations are being performed and prayers are being offered at temples across Jharkhand for the speedy recovery of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s ‘founding patron’ Shibu Soren. On Tuesday too, party leader Vinod Kisku, performed a special religious offering at the Maa Chhinnamastika temple in Rajrappa. During the ceremony, prayers were offered for Shibu Soren’s speedy recovery, with ‘devotees’ holding images of the JMM patriarch in their arms. They also tied Raksha Sutra on each other hands to protect ‘Guruji’. They offered to visit the temple again with their families with special offerings for Maa Chinnamasktika after Guruji’s speedy recovery.

Jharkhand capital to get 4-lane flyover today

Ranchi is set to get the 4.18-km-long, four-lane Ratu Road flyover on Thursday. Union roadways minister Nitin Gadkari, will inaugurate the fly-over on July 3 and also address a gathering at the OTC ground at Piska More in the state capital. Earlier, the much-anticipated flyover project was scheduled for inauguration on June 19. Once opened for public traffic, the flyover will ensure hassle-free movement along the Kutchery-Ratu Road stretch, providing respite from the chronic traffic congestion along the stretch. The elevated corridor will also facilitate smooth movement of people to the nearby districts of Gumla and Daltongan, once it gets completed.

Ranchi to host junior national hockey tourney

The Jharkhand capital, known as a hub of hockey, is once again ready to host a national level competition. The Sub Junior National Girls Hockey Championship is going to be held at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Hockey Stadium from July 3 to 14, in which 30 teams from the country including Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand will participate. Before the competition, a special training camp has been organised in Ranchi where the girls’ teams from Jharkhand and other states are being provided international-level training by experienced coaches.

