Punjab DSP arrested for offering bribe to senior police officer’s staff to suppress complaint against him

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has arrested one of its own Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) for allegedly attempting to bribe the staff of a senior official in a bid to suppress a complaint filed against him.
Sources revealed that DSP Rajan Pal, posted in the Crime Against Women Cell in Faridkot, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after he was caught allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Singh, reader to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Faridkot, Dr Pragya Jain.
The complaint against Rajan Pal originated from Kiranjit Kaur of Pakka village, who had filed a case related to a matrimonial dispute. Her brother, Karmtej Singh, alleged that the DSP had demanded Rs 1 lakh to act on their case. Despite allegedly receiving the money, the officer failed to take any action. When the family reported the matter to SSP Dr Pragya Jain, the accused officer allegedly attempted to bribe her staff to cover up his misconduct.
A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest and stated that a case has been registered against DSP Rajan Pal. He has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway. Disciplinary action, including suspension, is likely.
This incident comes just two days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Head Constable Raj Kumar, who was working as the assistant reader to the DSP of Bhucho, Ravinder Singh. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Vigilance Bureau’s police station in the Bathinda range.
Additionally, last month, DSP Harbans Singh Dhaliwal, posted as DSP-1 in Bathinda, was suspended for alleged misconduct in the handling of organised crime cases.