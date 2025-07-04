Punjab DSP arrested for offering bribe to senior police officer’s staff to suppress complaint against him

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has arrested one of its own Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) for allegedly attempting to bribe the staff of a senior official in a bid to suppress a complaint filed against him.

Sources revealed that DSP Rajan Pal, posted in the Crime Against Women Cell in Faridkot, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after he was caught allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Singh, reader to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Faridkot, Dr Pragya Jain.