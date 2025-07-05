36 Amarnath pilgrims suffer minor injuries after five buses collide in J-K's Ramban

SRINAGAR: At least 36 Amarnath pilgrims were injured after five yatra vehicles collided near the Chanderkote area in Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Saturday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan said the last vehicle of the Amarnath yatra Pahalgam convoy allegedly lost control due to a brake failure near the Chanderkote langar site in Ramban and hit four stranded vehicles.

Five vehicles were damaged in the accident and 36 yatris were injured.

Immediately after the mishap, civil and police officials rushed to the accident site, and the injured were taken to District Hospital Ramban in ambulances.

“We received a total of 36 injured patients. All of them have minor injuries and we have got their tests conducted,” said Incharge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ramban, Dr Mohammad Rafi.