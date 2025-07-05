Arunachal CM Khandu, MPs join devotees on eve of Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh leaders – Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao – joined devotees in Dharmasala on Saturday on the eve of the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama.
“A powerful gathering of hearts and hopes, united across generations and nations, seeking one blessing: May his light endure. May his compassion continue to guide. May his wisdom forever illuminate our path. Long Live His Holiness!” Khandu posted on X.
He met Hollywood actor Richard Gere who was in Dharmasala along with his son Homer James Jigme Gere. “Richard Gere’s lifelong devotion to His Holiness and his efforts to spread the message of Tibetan Buddhism around the world remain deeply inspiring,” Khandu said.
Rijiju said the Dalai Lama gave blessings at the “long life prayer” ceremony and expressed his intention to continue to serve people for another 30-40 years. “Humbled to receive his blessings during this sacred occasion,” Rijiju posted on X.
Gao said the two-day ceremony is rooted in the ancient “Amitayus” ritual. He said he was blessed to stand among Khandu Rijiju, MLAs and fellow devotees.
“With His Holiness expressing his aspiration to live well beyond 130 years, the gathering carried a powerful message of spiritual unity and collective hope,” Gao said.
Arunachal holds a significant connection with the 14th Dalai Lama who had entered the state while fleeing Tibet in 1959.
On March 31 this year, a 300-member group of monks, village chiefs, personnel of border-guarding forces, tourists and Panchayati Raj Institution members had embarked on a 100-km trek along the Freedom Trail in the Tawang region, retracing the route taken by the spiritual leader during his great escape from Tibet.
India and China have been for long locked in a bitter border dispute. China refers to Arunachal as “South Tibet” and renamed locations in this frontier state earlier much to India's chagrin.