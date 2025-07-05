Arunachal CM Khandu, MPs join devotees on eve of Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations

Gao said the two-day ceremony is rooted in the ancient “Amitayus” ritual. He said he was blessed to stand among Khandu Rijiju, MLAs and fellow devotees.

“With His Holiness expressing his aspiration to live well beyond 130 years, the gathering carried a powerful message of spiritual unity and collective hope,” Gao said.

Arunachal holds a significant connection with the 14th Dalai Lama who had entered the state while fleeing Tibet in 1959.

On March 31 this year, a 300-member group of monks, village chiefs, personnel of border-guarding forces, tourists and Panchayati Raj Institution members had embarked on a 100-km trek along the Freedom Trail in the Tawang region, retracing the route taken by the spiritual leader during his great escape from Tibet.

India and China have been for long locked in a bitter border dispute. China refers to Arunachal as “South Tibet” and renamed locations in this frontier state earlier much to India's chagrin.