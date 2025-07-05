Challenge to Raj Thackeray on Marathi row: Investor apologises after office attack; 5 MNS supporters detained

In his apology video, Kedia said, "Even after living for 30 years in Mumbai, the level of proficiency and fluency that a native Marathi born can have, we will not be able to achieve and for avoiding any embarrassments or confusions, one has been using Marathi language only in less than formal situations, with a casual atmosphere only before people very closely known to them."

"It has not happened to me in the use of seven other Indian languages that I could learn over a period of time," Kedia added.

Kedia said he has a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude towards Raj Thackeray for the strong issues he raises, the strength with which stands up in matters like the Hanuman Chalisa campaign (when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister), championing the cause of Hindutva and "rashtrawad" (nationalism).

Kedia came into the crosshairs of the Raj Thackeray-led party on Friday.

After some incidents of people getting thrashed over non-use of Marathi triggered by the controversy linked to the "imposition" of Hindi and three-language policy in state schools, Kedia had expressed his anger through a social media post targeting Thackeray.

"I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?" Kedia had posted on X.