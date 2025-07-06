Injured elephant dies after suspected Maoist IED blast in Jharkhand's Saranda forest

RANCHI: A six-year-old wild elephant named ‘Gadru’, which was seriously injured in a suspected IED blast planted by Maoists in the Saranda Forest of Chaibasa, has sadly succumbed to its injuries despite intensive treatment efforts. The elephant had been spotted wandering in the forest in an injured condition ten days ago.

Gadru was believed to have sustained injuries on June 24, but it was only located on June 27 with the help of a drone camera.

Despite exhaustive efforts by the Forest Department and veterinary experts, the elephant could not be saved.

“After several hours of treatment, the elephant finally collapsed late on Saturday evening due to excessive blood loss and infection. It had sustained a major injury to its hind limb, which became severely infected and spread throughout its body,” said Saranda Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Aviroop Sinha. He added that further details would be available following the post-mortem, scheduled for Sunday.