Justice Krishna Iyer’s rulings were moral compasses: CJI Gavai

KOCHI: More than legal pronouncements, Justice V R Krishna Iyer’s judgments were moral compasses infused with compassion, equity and deep constitutional insight, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, said on Sunday .

Delivering the 11th Justice V R Krishna Iyer Memorial Law Lecture, on the ‘Role of Justice V R Krishna Iyer in balancing fundamental rights and directive principles of state policy,’ the CJI said, “Justice Iyer was a poet in jurisprudence and a visionary in public life.”

According to Justice Gavai, Justice Iyer saw the Constitution not as a legal document but as a dynamic instrument of social transformation. “In doing so, he brought a unique blend of legal expertise, social awareness and moral commitment to his rulings.”

“He was a key figure in the evolution of legal thought. His influence is not only recorded in law reports but resonates in the heartbeat of constitutional democracy. He was unwavering in his efforts to achieve a harmonious balance between fundamental rights and directive principles of state policy,” Justice Gavai said.

The CJI also shared his experience of meeting Justice Iyer at an event in Nagpur. “Known for his remarkable jurisprudence and unwavering commitment to the marginalised, Justice Iyer was deeply connected to the cause of the people,” he said, adding that he has referred to Justice Iyer’s judgments after he took oath as judge of the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

Organised by the Sarada Krishna Sadgamaya Foundation for Law and Justice, the event was presided over by Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, the Chief Justice of Kerala. Justice Devan Ramachandran, the judge of the Kerala High Court spoke.