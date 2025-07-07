Seven dead, 32 injured as mini bus overturns near Punjab's Dasuya

HOSHIARPUR: A mini bus overturned near Sagran village here on Monday, leaving seven passengers dead and 32 others injured, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mukerian, Kulwinder Singh Virk said the bus carrying around 40 passengers was on its way to Dasuya from Hajipur when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dasuya, the police said.

"The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and will be thoroughly investigated," Virk said.