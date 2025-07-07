Three dead, flight operation suspended as heavy rain wreaks havoc across Nagaland

JULY: Three people died, flight operations were suspended and vehicular movement was disrupted on National Highway 29 as incessant rain for the past few days caused flooding across Nagaland, officials said on Monday.

Three persons, including a woman, were electrocuted to death in their homes in Dimapur, where floodwaters entered residential areas, while people were seen wading through chest-deep water, they said.

The tragic incidents occurred over the weekend in Burma Camp and Kuda Village, the officials said.

Flight operations at Dimapur Airport were completely suspended on Sunday after heavy rain inundated the runway and parking areas, an Airport Authority of India official said here.

Multiple flights, including those of IndiGo and Air India Express, were cancelled, and passengers were advised to seek updates directly from airlines, he said.

The crucial National Highway 29, connecting Dimapur with Kohima, also bore the brunt of the deluge.